'Pray For Us', Asks Gwede As ANC Top 6 Meet With Zuma

Ekurhuleni – The ANC's National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has told a congregation at a church in Katlehong that the party will discuss what is best for the country with President Jacob Zuma on Sunday evening, News24 Wire reported.

He asked for prayers ahead of the critical meeting where the ANC is expected to ask Zuma to step down as the head of state. This also comes just days before Zuma is due to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

"We are not going to that meeting to humiliate President Zuma or to rough handle him. We are going to have a discussion with him... what is in the best interest of the ANC, the country and the economy."

"We want to ensure that there is stability in the country and stability in the ANC. That is why tonight we are meeting with President Zuma," said Mantashe to some applause in the St John Apostolic Faith Mission church on Sunday afternoon.

READ: Is Zuma In Or Out? This Is What We Know...

He asked for prayers, saying some wanted to see violence when the ANC held such meetings.

The ANC chair insisted that the intention behind the meeting was not to humiliate Zuma but instead to discuss what was best for South Africa.

"We are not going to that meeting to humiliate President Zuma or to rough handle him. We are going to have a discussion with him... what is in the best interest of the ANC, the country and the economy," said Mantashe.

"We are asking for you to pray for us, so that there is peace in that meeting," he added.

The ANC's National Executive Committee mandated the top six to discuss with Zuma what the party is calling a "leadership transition".

Mantashe said they needed to be able to look at various options and the consequences of each option. This comes as a motion of no confidence hangs over Zuma's head.

He also said the country's economy was already looking better since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the liberation movement's president in December.

"Since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the Rand has strengthened, there is a growing business confidence and people are beginning to have trust in the ANC," he said.

News24