Teenager Nabbed For The Murder Of A Durban Woman

Durban – A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 40-year-old woman who was found dead in KwaMashu, north of Durban, police said on Saturday.

Cindy Bailey's body was found under a tree next to her home on Mthombothi Road in the township's J section on Friday, said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

"She was allegedly strangled and her dress was shoved into her mouth. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and if the deceased was raped," said Mbhele.

A case of murder has been opened at the KwaMashu police station for now, she said.

"The swift reaction by the police which led to the arrest of the suspect is commended. We will fight Gender-Based Violence will upmost solemnity to ensure that the culprits are successfully prosecuted and sent to prison indefinitely," said Major General Bheki Langa, KZN's acting provincial commissioner