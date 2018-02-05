All Sections
    • NEWS
    06/02/2018 06:09 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    ANC NEC To Meet On Wednesday To Discuss Zuma's Fate

    The ANC has called a special meeting of its highest decision making body after Zuma reportedly refused to step down on Monday.

    SIMON MAINA via Getty Images
    President Jacob Zuma.

    In a move that is sure to fuel speculation that the ANC is trying to convince President Jacob Zuma to resign before Thursday's state of the nation address, the ANC has called a special meeting of its national executive committee (NEC), according to News24.

    The NEC, the ANC's highest decision-making body between conferences, is due to meet on Wednesday.

    On Sunday evening, the ANC's top six leaders met with Zuma in an effort to get him to resign. Sources told HuffPost that the meeting was "tense and difficult", and that Zuma asked what he had done wrong that would require him to resign.

    He demanded formal reasons for why he should resign, warned against a "counterrevolution" and dismissed state capture allegations, sources said.

    The ANC's national working committee (NWC) met on Monday, reportedly to discuss the same issue. It concluded that the NEC should meet.

    The NWC does not have the power to recall the president, a party deployee — only the NEC does.

    Pro-and-anti Zuma factions clashed outside Luthuli House on Monday, as Black First Land First members, supporters of Zuma, squared off with ANC members who want Zuma to be removed. Two fights broke out, and ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, who is a Zuma ally, was booed.

    According to News24, in a statement on Monday night, the ANC said: "Following extensive deliberation the national working committee resolved to convene a meeting of the NEC, which is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences, on Wednesday.

    "Amongst the issues to be tabled to the special NEC meeting will be preparations for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and a report back from the National Working Committee on matters mandated to it, including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament."

    The meeting is reportedly the ANC's last chance to recall Zuma before Thursday's address.

