ANC Will Bring Motion Of No Confidence Against Zuma If He Does Not Resign

President Jacob Zuma will probably face a no confidence vote in Parliament — this time brought by his own party — if he does not agree to resign, Business Day reported.

According to News24, the ANC has called a special meeting of its national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday, after attempts to convince Zuma to step down on Monday failed.

In a statement on Monday night, the ANC said: "Following extensive deliberation the national working committee resolved to convene a meeting of the NEC, which is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between conferences, on Wednesday.

"Amongst the issues to be tabled to the special NEC meeting will be preparations for the state of the nation Address (Sona) and a report back from the National Working Committee on matters mandated to it, including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament."

On Sunday evening, the ANC's top six leaders met with Zuma in an effort to get him to resign. Sources told HuffPost that the meeting was "tense and difficult", and that Zuma asked what he had done wrong that would require him to resign.

He apparently demanded formal reasons for why he should resign, warned against a "counterrevolution" and dismissed state capture allegations, sources said. The ANC's national working committee (NWC), met on Monday to discuss the issue and resolved that the NEC should meet.

The EFF and the DA wanted a vote of no confidence in Zuma to be held in the National Assembly before Thursday, but this was denied. The vote will take place on the February 22.

According to TimesLive, EFF leader Julius Malema has asked the speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete to hold that vote through a secret ballot.

On Tuesday, Business Day quoted sources who said the ANC's caucus in Parliament would not support an opposition-led vote of no confidence but would rather file their own motion.

The caucus is reportedly ready to move against Zuma through a motion of no confidence if Zuma does not resign. This was apparently supported by some senior ANC officials, who believe Zuma has left the party with no other choice.