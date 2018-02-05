BlackMenSmiling Is A Gift From The Internet Gods And We're All About It

Thanks to comedian Dennis Banks, the internet was one of the happiest places to be this weekend.

Banks took to Twitter urging people to kick off America's Black History Month on a light note. He called on black men to share pictures of themselves smiling to "normalise happiness".

Today let's share some pics of #BlackMenSmiling. Like big goofy smiles. Happy (even if just for a moment) with life smiles. Normalize happy. #BlackHistoryMonth where your teeth at? pic.twitter.com/lMmmjybfAU — Ra'sclat Al Ghul (@Felonious_munk) February 2, 2018

In came the #BlackMenSmiling.

#BlackMenSmiling your smile is your CV to the world pic.twitter.com/G14gMbsFJr — #TheHostessSABC3 (@SirBluebird) February 4, 2018

The trend soon caught worldwide traction and South Africans soon started to participate.

I know its late but I love this hashtag man! Yeeyi, black is beautiful#BlackMenSmilingpic.twitter.com/VFRqrF4t82 — SizweSihle kaDlamini (@Sihle_kaDlamini) February 4, 2018

The U.S. commemorates Black History Month in February — celebrating all the amazing things that the Afro-American community has done, and also remember the struggles it has endured.

Many have dubbed the hashtag as the most beautiful thing on the social media app and we don't disagree.