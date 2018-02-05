All Sections
    05/02/2018 07:33 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    #BlackMenSmiling Is A Gift From The Internet Gods And We're All About It

    ♥♥♥

    Getty Images/Hero Images

    Thanks to comedian Dennis Banks, the internet was one of the happiest places to be this weekend.

    Banks took to Twitter urging people to kick off America's Black History Month on a light note. He called on black men to share pictures of themselves smiling to "normalise happiness".

    In came the #BlackMenSmiling.

    The trend soon caught worldwide traction and South Africans soon started to participate.

    The U.S. commemorates Black History Month in February — celebrating all the amazing things that the Afro-American community has done, and also remember the struggles it has endured.

    Many have dubbed the hashtag as the most beautiful thing on the social media app and we don't disagree.

