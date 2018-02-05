Darkie Fiction's New Single – Why SA Kwaito Will Always Remain The OG

"We wanted to make a song that shouts South Africa," music duo Darkie Fiction said at the release of their latest music offering, "Fiction Sound". The song, much like their previous singles, boasts a fresh take on South African music genre kwaito.

The musical duo, made up of rapper Katt Daddy and songstress Yoza Mnyanda, have used their musical genius to celebrate the kwaito sound in a fresh way. "We constantly want to bring the past to the future and remind people that you can be 100 percent true to where you are from, and still make great art," they said.

The musicians say the concept behind their latest single was inspired by the difficulty they had getting their work playlisted on commercial television and radio platforms, as their music did not suit the criteria.

We started feeling like these people from another dimension who have come here and are going against the grain. Which is strange because we are literally just making kwaito- a South African sound but apparently that's not commercial now. Darkie Fiction

Having both grown up on the musical sounds of Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbuli, Tkzee, Boom Shaka, Skwatta Kamp, Jimmy Dludlu and Steve Kekana, the duo found a common cause — to preserve South African sounds, which are often diluted by the U.S.-influenced hip-hop sound.

Darkie Fiction are set to release an EP later this year.

Watch and listen to their previous single, "Selula":