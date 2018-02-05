All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/02/2018 10:03 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    IN PICTURES: Inside Da Les' 9th Annual All-White Party

    "Lifestyle, yeah my lifestyle. Yeah, my lifestyle on the high now."

    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Da Les.

    Da Les hosted his ninth annual All-White Pool Party series at Sandton's San Deck on Sunday.

    Among his industry friends attending was U.S. hip-hop artist and producer Swizz Beatz.

    The series of annual parties started as an exclusive hangout session for Da Les and his celebrity friends, and has now grown to an annual calendar highlight among the glitterati of South African showbiz.

    The 2017 instalment was cancelled because of complaints from his neighbours in the Bryanston area. A year later, following a change of venue, it's business as usual.

    Here's a peek at some glam snaps from the party:

