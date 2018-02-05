IN PICTURES: This Is How Sex Dolls Are Made

A Chinese company, EX Doll, intends to address the gender disparity in the country by introducing advanced talking sex dolls to the market.

The appetite for these dolls is reportedly growing because there are least 33 million more men than women in China, according to Metro UK. These men want smart sex dolls that can talk, play music and wash dishes.

A programmer asks a petite blonde prototype sitting on a chair and dressed in a see-through white blouse: "What is your name?"

"My name is Xiaodie, but you can also call me baby. But if I'm not happy, I won't answer," the robotic voice says through a speaker – though its lips do not move – reports Channel NewsAsia.

Buyers can customise each doll to their specifications, altering height, skin tone, breast size, amount of pubic hair, eye and hair colour. The most popular dolls have fair skin, large breasts and vary in height between 1,57m and 1,7m.

Notably, EX Doll now makes 400 sex dolls per month, including traditional dolls – as opposed to the mere 10 a month they made back in 2009. Sexbots cost about R46,000.

Here are some pictures of the creation of these dolls inside the company's factory.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / This photo taken on February 1, 2018 shows a worker preparing silicone dolls at a factory of EXDOLL, a firm based in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian. With China facing a massive gender gap and a greying population, a company wants to hook up lonely men and retirees with a new kind of companion: "Smart" sex dolls that can talk, play music and turn on dishwashers. / AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR / TO GO WITH China-sex-lifestyle, FOCUS by Joanna CHIUFRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images