'Inxeba' Becomes First SA Film To Stream On Netflix

Overcoming countrywide protests that saw the film banned in certain venues over the weekend, "Inxeba"on Monday became the first South African movie to stream on Netflix — the world's most powerful video-on-demand service.

"Inxeba", which tackles the story of a tragic LGBTQ+ romance that develops during the Xhosa manhood ritual, was officially uploaded to Netflix on February 1.

The film opened in South African cinemas on February 2, claiming fifth spot at the local box office, despite eight out of the 16 cinemas included in the national rollout cancelling some of the screenings after protests and violent threats against staff.

Due to licensing regulations, the film is currently available via streaming only to Netflix subscribers in the U.S., but this is temporary, according to Tweets from the team.

