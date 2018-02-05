Lerato Kganyago On Safta Nomination: 'I'm Humbled To Be Getting Recognition'

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago is over the moon about her nomination at this year's upcoming South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Kganyago is nominated in the best presenter for her work on SABC1's "Live Amp".

Speaking to HuffPost, she said she found out about the nomination while on air on her daily radio show, The Bridge, on Metro FM.

"I was on air when all of a sudden my mentions on Twitter went crazy. My WhatsApp went insane and I was getting calls. I wondered what happened, until I eventually checked Twitter and realised that I was nominated. I started crying live on air, because I finally felt that I was getting the recognition that I deserve," Kganyago said.

Although a nomination counts as a win in her books, Kganyago said winning the award would be a big highlight.

"Just being nominated means I'm being recognised by the film and television industry for my contribution. A win would be the cherry on top. I would love to own a Safta. I've always been in awe of people who've taken home that horn [trophy]. It's a confirmation stamp that one has done well in the industry, and it would be amazing to win," she said.

Kganyago said she's grateful for the support shown by fans on "Live Amp".

"The response from people has been amazing, and I am so grateful for the support. Hopefully, more and more people can vote as well, so we bring the award home," she said.

Kganyago is nominated alongside Tumi Morake, Siv Ngesi, Mthunzi Ntoyi, Tumelo Mothutoane and Ntokozo Mbuli in the category.

