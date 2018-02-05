Motorists Can Expect Petrol-Price Relief From Wednesday

Motorists are rejoicing — the petrol price is set to drop on Wednesday, February 7, following the strengthening of the rand that has countered the rising global cost of Brent crude oil, Business Tech reported on Monday.

The changes are as follows:

Petrol 93: 30 cents per litre decrease

30 cents per litre decrease Petrol 95: 30 cents per litre decrease

30 cents per litre decrease Diesel 0.05%: 17 cents per litre decrease

17 cents per litre decrease Diesel 0.005%: 17 cents per litre decrease

17 cents per litre decrease Illuminating paraffin: 19 cents per litre decrease

"The rand appreciated, on average, against the U.S. dollar (from R13.23 to R12.20 per USD) during the period under review. This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel price on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 52.85cpl, 54.66cpl and 54.88cpl respectively," the department of energy has announced.

Business Tech