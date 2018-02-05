OPW: A Beautiful Second Chance At Love

When Grace Msibi visited the department of home affairs to change her surname back to her maiden name after a divorce, the last thing on her mind was meeting the man of her dreams — until it happened.

In the latest episode of wedding reality show, "Our Perfect Wedding", viewers watched as she, together with Michael ticked off items on their wish list to have their perfect wedding.

In their introduction, the couple detailed how they met and shared challenges they had to overcome together.

She met her second husband when she was at Home Affairs changing her surname right after a divorce.



Look at God 🙏🏽 #OurPerfectWedding — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) February 4, 2018

Grace also shared how Michael took care of her after she sustained serious injuries in a car accident.

It was her personality that stole the show and people's hearts.

Guys the bride is so happy, love is such a beautiful thing nyan nyan😍 #OurPerfectWedding — Zukisa (@Zukisa_Kwetana) February 4, 2018

The bride is full of life hey , i hope ex-

hubby is watching. Black women belong to God you can't finish them 🙌🙌😂 #OPWmzansi#OurPerfectWedding — IG: Mafiky_n (@mafiky_n) February 4, 2018

Fans of the show were relieved that the couple might soon get to realise their dream of having children together as the groom revealed their plans to adopt come March 2018.

Their decision to adopt after unsuccessful IVF 🙌🏼 Much respect and wishing them the best on the delivery of their twins in March #OurPerfectWedding — Basha (@Taylor_Basha) February 4, 2018

But not everyone was happy about how we came to know about the process.

#OurPerfectWedding



Now that's what I call n awkward moment 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gH1I7nKAVH — Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) February 4, 2018

The show's presenter, Kayise Ngqula, asked Grace if she had children from her previous relationship (as she didn't have any with Michael yet). Grace refused to engage saying the subject was sensitive and touchy.

Ngqula then asked Michael (in Grace's absence) why the couple didn't have any children.

The presenter really did not need to go behind the bride's back after she told her that the 'children' topic was sensitive. Disrespectful to such a sweet woman and wrong to make the groom talk #OurPerfectWedding#OPW — Ntombenhle Radebe (@NtombenhleR) February 4, 2018

Also the opw hostess is VERY INTRUSIVE. Bathong, why are you asking such personal questions? especially after they wished not to comment on the kids issue... #OurPerfectWedding — Kiddy (@Meekayla_Ray) February 4, 2018

Others came to Ngqula's defence.

People are just so quick to judge!



Kayise is doing an AMAZING job for a first timer but noooo, pettiness even drives them to judging even her slogan🙄. It's really tiring! #OurPerfectWedding — MOSOTHO👑 (@Mpho_VEe) February 5, 2018

Congratulations to both Grace and Michael.