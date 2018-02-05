All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/02/2018 09:31 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    OPW: A Beautiful Second Chance At Love

    Alilililili!

    MzansiMagic/Twitter
    Michael and Grace Msibi.

    When Grace Msibi visited the department of home affairs to change her surname back to her maiden name after a divorce, the last thing on her mind was meeting the man of her dreams — until it happened.

    In the latest episode of wedding reality show, "Our Perfect Wedding", viewers watched as she, together with Michael ticked off items on their wish list to have their perfect wedding.

    In their introduction, the couple detailed how they met and shared challenges they had to overcome together.

    Grace also shared how Michael took care of her after she sustained serious injuries in a car accident.

    It was her personality that stole the show and people's hearts.

    Fans of the show were relieved that the couple might soon get to realise their dream of having children together as the groom revealed their plans to adopt come March 2018.

    But not everyone was happy about how we came to know about the process.

    The show's presenter, Kayise Ngqula, asked Grace if she had children from her previous relationship (as she didn't have any with Michael yet). Grace refused to engage saying the subject was sensitive and touchy.

    Ngqula then asked Michael (in Grace's absence) why the couple didn't have any children.

    Others came to Ngqula's defence.

    Congratulations to both Grace and Michael.

    MORE:Entertainmentmzansi magicOPWOur Perfect WeddingTV and Film