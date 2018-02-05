All Sections
    • HALALA
    05/02/2018 15:12 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Pantsula Debuts At The Louvre Abu Dhabi

    A local Pantsula group will become the first South Africans to perform at the breathtaking museum.

    Supplied / Mohamed Somji
    The Louvre Abu Dhabi

    South African pantsula company Via Sophiatown has finally been confirmed as one of the first African acts to perform at the newly opened Louvre Abu Dhabi.

    A statement by the museum this week announced: "Louvre Abu Dhabi will be hosting dynamic dances by South African band Via Sophiatown from April 19-21, combining step-dancing and hip-hop accompanied by three live jazz musicians."

    The group, which has been touring the world for the past few years, joins an impressive lineup of international acts – like dancers of the Indonesian royal courts, cellist Sonia Wider-Atherton, and dancer Shantala Shivalingappa.

    A post shared by via_katlehong (@via_katlehong) on

    "Visitors can travel the world through music, dance, poetry, puppetry, discussion and visual arts, with performers from countries including the UAE, Indonesia, India, Korea and South Africa," the statement said.

    "Louvre Abu Dhabi's collection, and within the setting of the museum's spectacular architecture, makes for a truly unique experience," said Catherine Monlouis Félicité, education and cultural engagement director at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

    Check out some of the photos from the amazing museum below.

    Louvre Abu Dhabi

