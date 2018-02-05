Pro-Zuma Vs Anti-Zuma Battle It Out At Luthuli House

Tensions were high on Monday as protesters descended on Luthuli House in Johannesburg. It was a face-off between pro-Zuma and anti-Zuma protesters, having a go at each other in a conflict that got heated.

#BLF members are gathered near #LuthuliHouse and the police have created a human shield jeep them from getting closer to the building. @HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/mSiPZf0Yqs — Pontsho Mabena (@PontshoMab) February 5, 2018

Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was booed by sections of the ANC protestors and called a "sell-out" as he accepted the memorandum. The police then escorted and protected Magashule as he made his way back to Luthuli House.

As Ace Magashule was heading back to #LuthuliHouse the @MYANC crowd is calling in a sell out.. pic.twitter.com/AfCZt5TtLo — Pontsho Mabena (@PontshoMab) February 5, 2018

BLF vs ANC

Prior to Magashule's arrival, the Black First Land First (BLF) movement and its allies squared off against the ANC supporters, and two fights on separate occasions made it appear that chaos could erupt.

Read: WATCH: Face-Offs And Fights At Luthuli House Protests

BLF protestors were chased away by #ZumaMustGo supporters at around 11.30am, which seemingly restored some. But BLF returned to ruffle feathers anew.

A member of the BLF camp appeared to provoke anti-Zuma protesters, who then attacked him, but he managed to get away. It was reported that #ZumaMustGo protestors had attacked BLF members with bricks and knobkieries.