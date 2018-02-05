Pro-Zuma Vs Anti-Zuma Battle It Out At Luthuli House

Tensions were high on Monday as protesters descended on Luthuli House in Johannesburg. It was a face-off between pro-Zuma and anti-Zuma protesters, having a go at each other in a conflict that got heated.
#BLF members are gathered near #LuthuliHouse and the police have created a human shield jeep them from getting closer to the building.
The #BLF are here. They are on bound for the ANC Protestors at #Luthulihouse
Magashule
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was booed by sections of the ANC protestors and called a "sell-out" as he accepted the memorandum. The police then escorted and protected Magashule as he made his way back to Luthuli House.
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is here to take the #BLF memorandum. #LuthuliHouse
As Ace Magashule was heading back to #LuthuliHouse the ANC crowd is calling in a sell out..
BLF vs ANC
Prior to Magashule's arrival, the Black First Land First (BLF) movement and its allies squared off against the ANC supporters, and two fights on separate occasions made it appear that chaos could erupt.
BLF protestors were chased away by #ZumaMustGo supporters at around 11.30am, which seemingly restored some. But BLF returned to ruffle feathers anew.
A member of the BLF camp appeared to provoke anti-Zuma protesters, who then attacked him, but he managed to get away. It was reported that #ZumaMustGo protestors had attacked BLF members with bricks and knobkieries.
A fight just broke between a #BLF member and an #ANC protestor.
#BLF vs #ANC altercation. This is the #BLF member who provoked the ANC protesters and ran away.
Video by: @PontshoMab@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/Xl9nNw5CLU
Shoes from #BLF members that were chased away as they pulled up with a bakkie and were beaten up as they arrived at #LuthuliHouse
What a sad picture 💔 pic.twitter.com/G8hmVXLtr0— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) February 5, 2018
ANC factions
Thabang Setona, an ANC branch secretary, said the anti-Zuma camp is tired of "unity", and that they were there to "defend" Luthuli House.
He claimed the headquarters were under attack by "the nyaope boys", and said his group was there to protect the leadership-elect of the ANC under Cyril Ramaphosa.
ANC Anti-Zuma supporter says they are tired of Unity, and are here to defend #LuthuliHouse from the Nyaope boys --the #BLF
@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/nJ0ukHznos
Police on one corner, the ANC on the other, it seems the #BLF are the only ones missing at #LuthuliHouse
The protests coincide with growing pressure on the president to resign. Reports at the weekend said that the ANC leadership had met with Zuma to ask him to step down, but no official word had emerged by Monday morning on the outcome of those discussions. Unofficially, it has been leaked that Zuma is digging his heels in.
#LuthuliHousepic.twitter.com/BiwLfcWNfo— Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) February 5, 2018