    • NEWS
    05/02/2018 12:54 SAST | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Explosive Testimony Pins Zuma, ANC, Corporate Bosses In Arms Deal Bribes

    Ajay Sooklal is presenting evidence on arms deal corruption at the People's Tribunal on Economic Crime.

    Sumaya Hisham / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma.

    Earlier presented only as 'Witness X', Ajay Sooklal was delivering explosive testimony at the People's Tribunal during sessions on the arms deal corruption on Monday afternoon.

    Sooklal, an attorney who had a close relationship with people involved in the arms deal and in the upper echelons of the ANC, has made allegations placing ANC bigwigs and corporate bosses at the centre of alleged arms deal corruption.

    The allegations so far, mostly referring to events in the late 1990s and early 2000s, relate to the investigation by South African authorities into Thales, formerly called Thompson-CSF, a French arms manufacturer and notorious sanctions-buster at the centre of the arms deal and allegations of corruption against President Jacob Zuma.

    Among the explosive allegations is Sooklal's claim that there were numerous attempts by French officials to quash the investigation into Thales by the National Prosecuting Authority. This included a direct request by then president of France, Jacques Chirac, to then president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, he said.

    Thales is alleged to have committed bribes of R500,000 per year to then deputy president Jacob Zuma to protect Thales in the arms deal probe. Sooklal says following this promise to Zuma, the NPA landed up withdrawing the charges.

    Thales is also alleged to have made a 1-million-Euro "donation" to the ANC ahead of the 2006 elections through, the payment of which was made to then ANC treasurer-general Mendi Msimang.

    He also testified that former financial adviser to Jacob Zuma, Schabir Shaik, received money from Thales via a Swiss bank account, some of which was transferred to Mac Maharaj and his wife Zarina who then transferred these funds to a bank account in the Isle of Man.

    This is a developing story.

