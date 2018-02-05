TripAdvisor's 2018 Top Hotels In The World – And Why SA Is Not On The List

Travel planning and booking website TripAdvisor recently released its 2018 list of the best hotels in the world — based on customer opinion. The reviews include first-hand experiences from travellers from all over the globe.

The establishments are located in some of the most desirable destinations, from France to Tanzania.

Although only two hotels from the African continent feature on the list, owner of southern Africa destination management company Specialised Tours and Events , Margi Biggs, believes this is not for a lack of world-class hotels in this country or continent.

"The whole thing of competitions for top establishments is normally based on who the travellers are, where they travel to and how frequently they do this," she said.

They are normally high-spend travellers from first-world countries, and they travel for both leisure and business, Biggs explained.

"So it's got nothing to do with quality, but the number of hotel visitors."

While we hope more African hotels feature on the list in future, here are some of the most gorgeous establishments on this year's list — in pictures:

Baraza Resort & Spa, Tanzania

The Oberoi, Mauritius

Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, Costa Rica

Viroth's Hotel, Cambodia

