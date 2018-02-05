Want To Report Bogus Initiation Schools? There's An App For That!

This City Press application could literally be a lifesaver for many young men thinking of going to initiation school, and a godsend for their parents' peace of mind.

"Ezolwaluko" was built in partnership with local leaders to reduce the number of young men who die or are maimed for life in illegal initiation schools.

The app can check whether traditional surgeons are registered with the provincial department of health, or find someone who is. It also enables users to report unregistered surgeons and illegal initiation schools, as well as initiates who are in trouble.

Early last year, the Community Development Foundation of South Africa gave the newspaper an award for developing the platform.

Executive director of the foundation Nkululeko Nxesi said at the ceremony: "City Press has been identified as one of the recipients of the awards under best supportive media category. This is part of the Community Development Foundation's way of acknowledging your institution's role [in saving] the lives of initiates in our country."