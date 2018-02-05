WATCH: Face-Offs And Fights At Luthuli House Protests

Tensions were high on Monday as protesters descended on Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

The protests by supporters of President Jacob Zuma (#HandsOffZuma) and ANC members who want Zuma gone (#ZumaMustGo) are marked by frequent clashes between the factions.

Members of Black First Land First (BLF) were chased away by #ZumaMustGo supporters by around 11.30am, which seemingly restored some calm before BLF returned, ruffling feathers anew.

It seems the protest comes alive whenever #BLF members come out of nowhere and provoke the ANC members. Chaos erupts.@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/SKVyZf2t4h — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) February 5, 2018

Police on one corner, the ANC on the other, it seems the #BLF are the only ones missing at #LuthuliHouse@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/FE7S0K3oHV — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) February 5, 2018

News24 reported at 12pm that ANC supporters had attacked BLF members with bricks and knobkieries.

Just in: ANC supporters have just beaten up #BLF members with knop kieries and bricks outside #LuthuliHouse. @TeamNews24 — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) February 5, 2018

Earlier, a member of the Black First Land First (BLF) camp seemingly provoked anti-Zuma protesters, who then attacked him, but he managed to get away.

There were more than a dozen anti-Zuma protesters singing and chanting by 10am on Monday morning.

Thabang Setona, an ANC branch secretary, said the anti-Zuma camp is tired of "unity", and that they were there to "defend" Luthuli House.

He claimed the headquarters were under attack by "the nyaope boys", and said his group was there to protect the leadership-elect of the ANC under Cyril Ramaphosa.

Police were stationed a short way from the small group of protesters.

Situation slowly gaining momentum at #LuthuliHouse. Protest scheduled to kick off at 10AM#ANCvsANC@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/EslB5sY9Rn — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) February 5, 2018

ANC Anti-Zuma supporter says they are tired of Unity, and are here to defend #LuthuliHouse from the Nyaope boys --the #BLF



@HuffPostSApic.twitter.com/nJ0ukHznos — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) February 5, 2018

The protests coincide with growing pressure on the president to resign.

Reports at the weekend said that the ANC leadership had met with Zuma to ask him to step down, but no official word had emerged by Monday morning on the outcome of those discussions.

Presidential protection unit at Luthuli house #handsoffzumapic.twitter.com/j52wFw4boT — alet pretorius (@aletpretorius) February 5, 2018

BLF supporter chased away from Luthuli house by ANC/CR supporters #HandsOffZumapic.twitter.com/A0sEckKhhQ — alet pretorius (@aletpretorius) February 5, 2018

Watch: Chaos erupts outside #LuthuliHouse after a #BLF member arrived. ANC supporters chased him away. "Fokof here, you are not welcome," they chanted. (@iavanpijoos) pic.twitter.com/87yMTSBbu5 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) February 5, 2018

This is a developing story.