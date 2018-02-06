Everyone Relax — Zuma's Cabinet Meeting Is 'Not Out Of The Ordinary'

Senior sources in the ANC have told HuffPost that President Jacob Zuma's meeting with members of his Cabinet on Tuesday was not unusual or out of the ordinary.

The sources said the meeting in Cape Town is between the head of state and Cabinet subcommittees, following the Cabinet lekgotla at which government plans were laid out. The sources claimed that the meeting was already on the Cabinet diary before the ANC's national working committee meeting at Luthuli House on Monday.

"Subcommittee meetings are often extended into Cabinet meetings... This meeting is not out of the ordinary or unusual," one source said.

The meeting is believed to have started at 8.30am on Tuesday.

eNCA reported that Zuma had summoned his Cabinet ministers to a meeting on Tuesday, and that such meetings are normally held on a Wednesday. The broadcaster said it was not immediately clear why Zuma had summoned the meeting a day ahead of schedule.

On Monday, the ANC's top six called a meeting with the party's national working committee to discuss the outcome of a meeting they'd had with Zuma at the weekend. The party's national executive committee has been called to an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss Zuma's fate.