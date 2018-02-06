Malema Trashes Ramaphosa, Demands No-Confidence Debate Before Sona

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lashed out again at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, this time for allegedly trying to silence him through a reminder that he [Malema] "made" Zuma – referring to Malema's "We will die for Zuma" support during the current president's 2007 battle to replace Thabo Mbeki. On Monday, Malema tweeted :

Ramaphosa and Rupert's paid Twitter think they can silence me through a reminder that I made Zuma? Absolute nonsense! I'm not scared of you or your handlers, I fought you before when Rupert declared us irritating mosquitoes and history is about to repeat itself. Be ready fighters — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 5, 2018

On Monday, Malema quipped on eNCA that Ramaphosa has surely had his presidential speech prepared since 1994 [when he was still Mandela's preferred successor] – and should just update it at the 2018 Sona, because the EFF plans a "surprise" motion of no confidence in Zuma before the Sona can take place.

This comes after Malema said in an EFF presser on Monday that Ramaphosa was not "from a lucky packet", and that "[he] has been a part of this mess we are experiencing in South Africa".

CIC Malema tells Justice Malala that surely Ramaphosa has a speech he prepared since 1994 to become president. He must just update it and deliver it on Thursday at #SONA.



We can always have NA at 10h00 in the morning to remove Zuma & vote for a new president. Then SONA at night pic.twitter.com/sJJDgX0ULy — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 5, 2018

"Ramaphosa is no threat at all," Malema insisted. "[He] is a product produced by the Oppenheimers, working with the Ruperts. We fought the Guptas, we succeeded. We are not going to allow the Ruperts to be Guptas."

Malema alleged that industry leaders are manipulating the strength of the rand to create an impression that the economy is recovering under Ramaphosa's leadership.