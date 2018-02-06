All Sections
    POLITICS
    06/02/2018 10:39 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Malema Trashes Ramaphosa, Demands No-Confidence Debate Before Sona

    The EFF leader has denied responsibility for "making" Jacob Zuma, after Ramaphosa referred to it – Malema remains hell-bent on ousting Zuma before the Sona.

    Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lashed out again at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, this time for allegedly trying to silence him through a reminder that he [Malema] "made" Zuma – referring to Malema's "We will die for Zuma" support during the current president's 2007 battle to replace Thabo Mbeki. On Monday, Malema tweeted :

    On Monday, Malema quipped on eNCA that Ramaphosa has surely had his presidential speech prepared since 1994 [when he was still Mandela's preferred successor] – and should just update it at the 2018 Sona, because the EFF plans a "surprise" motion of no confidence in Zuma before the Sona can take place.

    Read: Malema Rages That Ramaphosa 'Can Kill For Profit'

    This comes after Malema said in an EFF presser on Monday that Ramaphosa was not "from a lucky packet", and that "[he] has been a part of this mess we are experiencing in South Africa".

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    "Ramaphosa is no threat at all," Malema insisted. "[He] is a product produced by the Oppenheimers, working with the Ruperts. We fought the Guptas, we succeeded. We are not going to allow the Ruperts to be Guptas."

    Malema alleged that industry leaders are manipulating the strength of the rand to create an impression that the economy is recovering under Ramaphosa's leadership.

