State Of The Nation Address Postponed

National assembly speaker Baleka Mbete has announced that the state of the nation address (Sona) scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

Mbete made the announcement on the steps outside Parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"We decided to approach [President Jacob Zuma] to postpone the state of the nation address... We need to create room for establishing a much more conducive atmosphere in Parliament," she said.

Mbete said when her office contacted Zuma, they had learnt that Zuma was himself preparing a letter proposing that Sona be postponed.

Mbete said it should not be postponed for longer than a week.