These Are South Africa's Most Inspiring Youngsters

If you weren't feeling positive today, rest assured the newly named "100 Most Inspiring African Youths" will remind you about the potential of the continent and all those who are working to overcome its myriad challenges.

The change makers, who range in age from 16 to 38, have been chosen from 27 countries under seven categories – from media, entertainment, leadership and public service, academics, research, science and technology.

"While we celebrated the selected 100 on their accomplishments, we were most struck by their journey of test, trial and triumph. We were touched by their seemingly small acts of kindness; the responsibility with which they saw a need and took the lead to solve problems in their communities," says the "100 Most Positively Inspiring Youths in Africa" website.

South Africa shows up prominently on the list, something we should all be very proud of. These are some of the youngsters who made the list:

– Kayli Vee Levitan, founder of The Street Store, caused a global sensation with her idea – a pop-up clothing store for the poor that created a dignified way of giving to the less fortunate.

- 16-year-old inventor Kiara Nirghin's won the prestigious Google Prize for using orange peel to develop a cheap super-absorbent material to help soil retain water.

- Chef Mogau Seshoene is teaching local women how to cook indigenous recipes with her business The Lazy Makoti, reviving ancient stories that revive forgotten techniques and tastes.

