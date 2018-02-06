All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/02/2018 10:26 SAST

    Tina Jaxa Will No Longer Act And We're All So Sad

    But while she'll be missed on-screen, there's no doubt she'll be great behind the scenes too.

    Gallo Images/Beeld/Felix Dlangamandla
    Tina Jaxa.

    Award-winning actress Tina Jaxa is getting ready to bow out of acting to pursue a career behind the scenes after more than 20 years in the industry.

    Speaking on the backdrop of her recent nomination at the South African Film and TV Awards (Saftas) in the best-supporting-actress category on "Isikizi 2", Jaxa said she hopes to take home the award, which would be her last.

    Speaking to Drum, Jaxa said her retirement comes as she plans a move to the production and directing side of film and TV.

    "I am hoping to win my last Safta this year, it will be very special because I have decided to retire from acting and move behind-the-scenes. I want to produce and direct films as well as assist in nurturing young talent," she told the publication.

    In 2017, Jaxa won a Safta for her role in e.tv's Gold Diggers for Best Actress.

    In 2016, she won a Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film for her role in the film, "While You Weren't Looking".

    Her role in drama series, "Intersexions" won her a Safta for Best Actress in a Lead Role in a TV Drama.

    For her role in Mzansi Magic's new series, "Nkululeko", Jaxa said she's had to dig deep within herself to find her character.

    She told TshisaLive that the role is one of the biggest she's done.

    Jaxa portrays the role of Tina, a grieving mother who loses her husband to murder and would do anything to protect her daughter.

    "My findings of Tina (her character) was through deep meditation. Her dark side that is so well suppressed when she was introduced to me, had to come out. I researched but also relied on deep meditation to take me to my character's different layers," she said.

    The 47-year-old said she would announce her last day on screen.

