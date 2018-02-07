Aaah, You Guys? Look At These Happy Snaps At Cabinet!

President Jacob Zuma, still the head of state of the Republic of South Africa, the keeper of the Constitution and the ANC's boss, convened his Cabinet on Wednesday. And Cyril Ramaphosa, his deputy, and other colleagues looked chipper while discussing the continuing business of state. It seemed like they had fun, which, in these trying times, we at HuffPost are very happy about.

Check out the album!

President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa sharing a laugh. So good to see them able to crack jokes while in the middle of mortal combat for control of government! It's as if the deputy president is saying: "What, me, worry?" And look at veteran minister Jeff Radebe to the left, enjoying the moment . . . we're in good hands.

The centre of power! Finance minister Malusi Gigaba and public enterprises minister Lynne Brown - both good friends of the famous Gupta family - preparing to explain to the president how their portfolios are performing. Gigaba seems to have a right old chuckle at something; maybe at the latest estimates of the revenue shortage? And what's Rob Davies, minister of trade and industry, sticking up his hand for? Jeremy Cronin, deputy minister of public works, looks rather glum. Well, Comrade Jeremy, we'd be depro too, if most of the reds in Cabinet had been purged, so we understand!

Bheki Cele may be forced to go without his hat during Cabinet meetings, but he sure can pose! And it's heartening to see that while No. 1 and No. 2 gently, slowly, softly negotiate the future of government, Cele and water affairs minister Nomvula "Pick Up The Rand" Mokonyane can bury the hatchet. They were, after all, on different teams during the ANC's leadership contest. Poor old Mcebisi Skwatsha, deputy minister of rural development and land reform. Not part of the circle of trust, then?

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please accept our terms of service and privacy policy By checking this box, I accept the Huffington Post South Africa Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Twitter

Facebook

Instagram