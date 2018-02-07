ANC Leaders Continue With Celebrations Despite Zuma Chaos

COMMENT

South Africans are left with bated breath over the fate of President Jacob Zuma, but it's business as usual for the ANC's top six, and celebrations abound this weekend.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the ANC announced that it will launch celebrations in honour of Nelson Mandela on Sunday, February 11 in Cape Town. The ANC's top leaders will be in Western Cape from Friday visiting the families of deceased leaders, laying wreaths at grave sites and meeting traditional leaders.

This comes on the back of a politically turbulent couple of days.

On Sunday, the leaders met with Zuma at his home where his resignation was apparently discussed; he turned them down. Then on Monday, an urgent NEC meeting was announced at which Zuma's recall was expected to be tabled. Then the state of the nation address was postponed. Then the NEC meeting was postponed.

The NEC meeting has been postponed due to the postponement of the next meeting betweeen Zuma & Ramaphosa and following the postponement of SONA..thereby postponing the departure of the President before the postponed EFF Motion of No Confidence..



President Ramapostponer ? — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) February 6, 2018

In addition, there is growing pressure from opposition parties, from within the ANC, and from civil-society groups for Zuma to step down.

What happened during the "constructive discussion" between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma on Tuesday evening? Is Zuma going to resign? On what terms will he resign?

These questions are being asked, and in response, ANC leaders are packing their bags for a weekend jaunt.

"In line with the revolutionary pilgrimage the national officials have been embarking upon, they will visit families of former leaders of our movement, monuments in remembrance of fallen heroes of our struggle, as well as the faith-based communities," the press statement said.

We're now in the most unpredictable phase of Zuma's presidency, literally anything can happen. It could be today, but the temptation to drag this out will be very strong. No one appreciates the value of power as well as Zuma does. — Stephen Grootes (@StephenGrootes) February 7, 2018

The programme runs from Friday to Sunday, with Ramaphosa conducting a mini-imbizo, having breakfast with Dullah Omar's family, and paying a courtesy visit to Archbishop-emeritus Desmond Tutu.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza will be doing a walkabout at a train station and taxi rank, while party secretary-general Ace Magashule visits religious leaders at a secondary school.