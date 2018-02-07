As We Wait For Zexit, Black Twitter Has Us In Stitches

South Africans seem to know how to take every stressful and serious situation into a joke — and President Jacob Zuma's refusal to step down is no exception.

The term #Zexit is trending on Twitter, and the memes are funny:

Yesterday, National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete announced that the state of the nation address (Sona) scheduled for Thursday was postponed.

It was then reported that the scheduled national executive council meeting, where Zuma's fate would have been discussed, was no longer taking place.

Now South Africans wait in limbo — will "Ubaba ka Duduzane" ("Duduzane's father") step down?