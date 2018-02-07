Delay In Magashule No-Confidence Vote

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Free State says it is unacceptable that a debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in ANC secretary-general and Free State premier Ace Magashule is being delayed.

The DA tabled the motion last week.

"The speaker of the Free State provincial legislature, Mamiki Qabathe, and [ANC] chief whip Neels van Rooyen appear to be deliberately stalling on a decision to convene an urgent sitting of the legislature to debate and vote on the motion of no confidence," said DA Free State leader Roy Jankielsohn in a press statement.

"We have received correspondence from [Qabathe] that she has referred the matter to the chief whips committee to consider the process to be followed for a motion of no confidence to be heard. There is currently a lacuna in the legislature's standing rules and orders with regards to motions of no confidence."

#Cele ANC NEC member General Bheki Cele says party SG Ace Magashule must bring back the dairy farm money "he stole and gave to the Guptas". He was addressing ANC 106 celebrations in Vryheid, northern KZN.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/WDGimzadc5 — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) February 3, 2018

Jankielsohn said his party then wrote to ANC chief whip Neels van Rooyen, urging him to urgently call a meeting of the chief whips committee to discuss the procedure to be followed.

"We received correspondence from him that due to commitments of the legislature, the next available opportunity to meet to discuss this matter is February 26, 2018, six days after the state of the province address scheduled for February 20 in Parys."

Jankielsohn said the ANC must stop "frustrating the business of the legislature".

"Magashule must be held accountable for the corruption taking place in the Free State provincial government. It is not up to the ANC to simply redeploy him," he said.