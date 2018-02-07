Gautrain Employee Dies After Maintenance Road-Rail Vehicle Crashes

A 59-year-old Gautrain employee died after a maintenance road-rail vehicle which he was operating, attached to a four-car train, collided with depot and maintenance equipment on Wednesday.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the four-car train was stranded before Midrand station, on its way back from Hatfield at the end of service.

Nayager said the maintenance road-rail vehicle was used to tow the four-car train back to the depot.

"The train was not in service at the time, and thus no passengers were on board," Nayager said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said two other men sustained minor to moderate injuries.

They were transported to hospital.

"A full investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the incident, and we will fully collaborate with the railway safety regulator [as it conducts] its independent investigation," Nayager said.

No further delays linked to this incident are expected.