Here Are All The Details For The #ZumaIsGoneParty -- Should He (Decide To) Go

Thanks to Twitter, there are great plans for the expected imminent resignation or axing of President Jacob Zuma.

So according to ENCA,#Zuma is expected to resign not later than Thursday morning,so this means the #ZumaIsGoneParty will be on friday night at #SaxonWorldShebben pic.twitter.com/x6L3MxVvGc — SHARE THE PART (@sharepart) February 6, 2018

Tuesday was a day of cancellations, postponements and confusion in Mzansi politics, but not even that could dampen the spirits of the people of South Africa who are known for their ability to find humour even in challenging situations.

When speculation was rife that Zuma might either resign or be fired, people soon "organised themselves" to prepare for a celebration — the #ZumaIsGoneParty.

People phushing daddy out so that they can have #ZumaIsGoneParty celebration like pic.twitter.com/YHx6fQ6WKk — ^SdumS^ (@Sgud_Since) February 6, 2018

As is the norm with celebrations, the food, drinks and threads are of utmost importance.

Where can we buy butternuts on special for the #ZumaIsGoneParty ? — Ashish (@ashish_za) February 7, 2018

Let me hit up Atul to organize drinks at Saxon Shabeen for the #ZumaIsGoneParty pic.twitter.com/O06XJf6hP1 — Drew From 79th (@MasterDrew100) February 6, 2018

From the tweets, it would seem the party will be held at the "State Shebeen" in Saxonwold.

But for now, it would appear that the organisers will have to hold back on the guest list as uBaba is not really going anywhere. At least not yet.

Because, like many predicted, Zuma may be reading the news of his possible removal like:

Hello Satafrika. Have you tried turning it off and on again? pic.twitter.com/XnFbNAsNTj — James Hamilton (@hamboneZA) February 6, 2018

Some of you think Jacob Zuma will give up easily, Bafethu Msholozi is Ungovernable & he's the best chess player in the ANC, every move he makes is well calculated & weighed up. He makes no move he can't win. He's studying tomorrow's carefully. #SONA #SONA2018 #SonaPostmonement pic.twitter.com/W9q2bHgMCr — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) February 6, 2018

Sigh!