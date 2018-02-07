All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    08/02/2018 09:17 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    'Inxeba': Death Threats, Protests and Cancelled Screenings

    The cancellation of the film's screenings at two cinemas in Eastern Cape after threats of violence has resulted in a complaint being lodged with the SAHRC. 

    SUPPLIED

    The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has received a complaint about the cancelled screenings of the controversial award-winning film "Inxeba (The Wound)", it said on Wednesday.

    Some groups responded to the film with protest marches and threats of violence against cinema staff and cinemagoers in Eastern Cape, leading to at least two cinemas cancelling screenings.

    SAHRC spokesperson Gail Smith told EyeWitness News (EWN) that "while the Constitution allows for the right to protest, it should not be done to infringe on the freedom of expression of others", condemning the violent protests and threats.

    She said the commission was monitoring reports of intimidation and death threats made against venues screening the film. Smith told EWN that the complaint made against groups that shut down the film will be assessed "based on human rights principals, the fact that our Constitution does protect the right to culture and the right to protest, etc."

    Whether or not the protestors threatening violence had infringed on cinemagoers' rights was not something she was ready to determine, she added: "Where the line is – I can't make that call right now, because this matter is being accessed."

    "The Commission thus calls on all who feel aggrieved by 'Inxeba (The Wound)' to exercise their right to protest within the confines of the law, and to engage more constructively about the concerns to ensure that while the protests demonstrate an objection, the act of protest remains lawful and in accordance with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights."

    Traditional leaders protested at major cinemas in East London and Port Elizabeth on Friday last week.

    The film also trended on social media, with celebrities arguing about it on Twitter.

    In the statement released by the SAHRC on Wednesday, Smith said the Constitution recognised the complexities relating to the right to freedom of expression.

    "The Commission is mindful that the rights to culture, dignity, protest and freedom of expression are protected in our law. Our protections are similar in nature to protections for these rights globally," Smith said.

    'Allowing artistic creativity to flourish'

    "The protections are in place to allow artistic creativity to flourish and through such creativity to stimulate thought and opinion in democratic countries like South Africa. In South Africa the protections apply to art forms, including music and to the media. Where expression of this nature has to be limited, it must be shown to violate the rights to equality and dignity before it may be prohibited in our law."

    The film claimed eight South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) nominations, including Best Actor, Best Directing and Best Film.

    It has also won 19 awards at 44 festivals in more than 25 countries, including South Africa. It was shortlisted for this year's Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Language Film, although it never made the final nominations.

    News24

    MORE:InxebaNewsSAHRC