Isn't Will Smith The Coolest Instagram Dad Ever?

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. That was certainly the case for Will Smith in his latest Instagram videos congratulating his son Jaden's achieving 100-million streams for his album "Syre".
Jaden reach a 100-million Spotify streams, and Smith's hilarious and awesomely cool imitation of Jaden's "Icon" music video is everything. He wrote on Instagram: "It is a delicious gift to a parent to admire his children. Keep Doin' You!"
I Love You— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) February 7, 2018
The album, Jaden's studio debut, was released in 2017. According to his dad, it is a remarkable feat. Will has been posting a series of inspirational, hilarious and thought-provoking videos on Instagram that make hime wildly popular on social media.
Some are claiming Smith is one of the best things to happen to the internet . His "Icon" pastiche has seen him being hailed as the best dad – and he certainly is to Jaden:
Will Smith continues to be the best dad ❤️— Complex (@Complex) February 7, 2018
Congratulations @officialjaden! pic.twitter.com/ZX2ZHIWDm0
Ok, Will Smith might really be the best thing to happen to the internet in a long time.— brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) February 7, 2018
Will Smith really a icon living. Please follow this man on Instagram. Jaden Smith you got the best father bro. pic.twitter.com/ZnLAEwhQjM— D. (@9orian) February 7, 2018
Will Smith is the coolest on Instagram— Modern slave (@AlletaB) February 7, 2018
Will Smith owns the internet now! 😅 pic.twitter.com/P3FMUTwdi0— Madiepetsane Motaung (@madiepetsane2) February 7, 2018
Guys, Will Smith just recreated Jaden Smith's "Icon" music video & it's the best thing I've ever seen. He officially wins dad of the year 😭— #Inspiration (@iamtheonlyTam) February 7, 2018