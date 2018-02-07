All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/02/2018 11:37 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Isn't Will Smith The Coolest Instagram Dad Ever?

    They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images

    They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. That was certainly the case for Will Smith in his latest Instagram videos congratulating his son Jaden's achieving 100-million streams for his album "Syre".

    Jaden reach a 100-million Spotify streams, and Smith's hilarious and awesomely cool imitation of Jaden's "Icon" music video is everything. He wrote on Instagram: "It is a delicious gift to a parent to admire his children. Keep Doin' You!"

    The album, Jaden's studio debut, was released in 2017. According to his dad, it is a remarkable feat. Will has been posting a series of inspirational, hilarious and thought-provoking videos on Instagram that make hime wildly popular on social media.

    FilmMagic

    Some are claiming Smith is one of the best things to happen to the internet . His "Icon" pastiche has seen him being hailed as the best dad – and he certainly is to Jaden:

