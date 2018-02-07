Nomzamo Mbatha To Host Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo 2018

Come March 3, award-winning actress and media personality Nomzamo Mbatha will host the eighth edition of the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo in Cape Town.

This will be her second time as host of the event, scheduled at the Val de Vie Estate in the Paarl-Franschhoek Valley.

In 2016, she was crowned best-dressed, and in 2017 she took over as host. Mbatha became a household name in 2015, when she was named best actress in a leading role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance as Moratiwa in the romcom "Tell Me Sweet Something".

Mbatha also recently got to rub shoulders with some of the world's greats last year at the 10th annual U.S. Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New York.

In 2017, Mbatha lived up to her nickname "Nubian Princess", when she incorporated African prints in her outfits.

We cannot wait to see her at the polo.

Gates open at 2pm, and the theme is "Cape Town Summer".