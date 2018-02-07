Olivia Makete Went To Luthuli House To Plead For Service Delivery But Was Beaten Instead

The woman who was assaulted by an ANC member outside Luthuli House on Monday came all the way from her shack in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, to plead with the governing party to improve service delivery to their home, TimesLive reported.

There is no running water, electricity or sanitation in the area of Orange Farm where the woman, Olivia Makete, lives with her husband.

Thabiso Setona was caught on camera allegedly kicking Makete to the ground on Monday, during clashes between pro-and-anti Zuma groups outside Luthuli House.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), he handed himself in to the police shortly afterwards, after his details were circulated on social media. According to News24, the ANC in the Johannesburg region initiated disciplinary action against him.

Reporters who visited Makete and her husband, Robert, on Tuesday, were told that the woman could not get up that morning due to her injuries. Police stood by on Monday as the 52-year-old woman was repeatedly kicked in the ribs.

Her husband told TimesLive: "We were there to march about services‚ and the next thing we are being beaten up."

Makete and his wife are reportedly unemployed and survive on their children's social grants. Their area has no electricity, water or sanitation.

Despite handing himself over on Monday, Setona did not appear in court on Tuesday, according to News24. The National Prosecuting Authority told News24 that this was because a statement had not yet been taken from Makete at that stage.

"The victim did not lay charges and, in an assault [case], the victim needs to make a statement because [it] is up to the court to prove beyond reasonable doubt. So, the evidence given to the court by the victim is very crucial. The victim did not lay charges and, in an assault [case], the victim needs to make a statement because [it] is up to the court to prove beyond reasonable doubt. So, the evidence given to the court by the victim is very crucial," NPA spokesman Phindi Mjonondwana reportedly said.

Makete then laid charges against Setona at the Orange Farm police station on Tuesday, according to The Citizen.