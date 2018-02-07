INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Shirtless Pretoria Man Crashes His Mustang While Resisting Arrest

Video footage of a man (who appears to be dressed in shorts only) who got into an altercation with police at a petrol station in Pretoria has gone viral on social media.

Resisting arrest, he attempts to drive off in his blue Mustang — but crashes into another car repeatedly.

Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) told HuffPost that police in the Capital Park area were called by the service station employees on Saturday.

"Our members were patrolling in that area, when the were alerted by the petrol attendant about a difficult customer. They assisted those petrol attendants, [and] that is when they discovered him," Mahamba said.

The man was arrested and charged.

"He was arrested by TMPD and charged with reckless and negligent driving, and being in possession of a dangerous weapon – because he tried to stab police and members of the public with a knife."

Mahamba said they could not, however, test him for alcohol or illegal drugs, as he "gave the members a difficult time when he was supposed to be tested for any substances".