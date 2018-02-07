'Water Crisis Needs Activism From Civil Society As A Whole'

The water crisis facing Cape Town and the rest of the country is "far too serious a matter" for it to be left to politicians to deal with.

This is the view of Accentuate CEO Fred Platt, who was speaking at the National Press Club in Pretoria on Wednesday.

"I think the important thing to understand is that water is far too serious a matter to leave to the politicians. At the end of the day, civil society is very, very involved in politics, but [for] something as fundamental as water, I haven't seen the activism that I believe there should be," Platt said.

"Now is not the time to point fingers at anyone, now is not the time to say it's 'this one' or 'it's that one', now is the time for a full reaction, and now is the time to get everyone into a room to say: 'Listen, this is like going to war'," he said.

#CapeWater the National Press Club is hosting a presentation on the Cape water crisis. Accentuate CEO Fred Platt and water expert Dr Anthony Turton to make presentations. BB — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) February 7, 2018

Platt said Cape Town was the face of the country for the rest of the world, and that it was imperative to show that the city was working together to improve the situation.

Professor Anthony Turton, a specialist in water-resource management, agreed with Platt and said the issue of water scarcity in South Africa had to be dealt with without political interference.

He said the issues facing Cape Town and other cities could be tackled by forward-thinking plans and a number of other smart strategies, which would include the involvement of big business.

"We have to talk straight to each other; we have to be serious with each other," he said.

Major economic catastrophe

Turton said the water crisis in the country could be alleviated if more effort was made to recycle and reuse water.

"No one is making any effort to recover water from waste. That's the first thing we have to do; that's the low-hanging fruit," he said, using Perth in Australia as an example where a large percentage of water is recycled.

Water Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane: "There are a lot of people in South Africa who live on Day Zero."



30 SECONDS LATER....



Nomvula Mokonyane: "We don't know why people are talking about Day Zero because we have been making plans."#WaterCrisis #DayZero — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) February 7, 2018

Turton said desalination – not only in Cape Town, but further inland – could also alleviate water problems. He said the conjunctive use of surface and ground water was another strategy that should be implemented.

He said the country was facing a "major economic catastrophe" if the water crisis wasn't managed properly.

Beyond the economic impact, Turton also warned about the potential for the outbreak of disease.

Earlier this week, the city of Cape Town warned about the potential for disease outbreaks ahead of Day Zero.

"We are all on high alert," Virginia de Azevedo, a manager in Cape Town's health department said on Monday.

