We're Here For Sindi Dlathu's Slayage – She's Our Crush This Wednesday

Forget everything you thought you knew about Sindi Dlathu's talent, based on her character on "Muvhango" – thanks to her new role, we've not only met a whole new Sindi, we've also fallen in love with her talent all over again.

Sindi Dlathu did well on leaving Muvhango😒, was starting to think her talent faded, but she proved otherwise on the #TheRiver1Magic 🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Thadishe Pediguy🇿🇦 (@thadishe) January 30, 2018

After 20 years on the SABC2 soap, Dlathu joined 1Magic's drama series "The River" as Lindiwe Dlamini, a ruthless matriarch and mining magnate.

When she discovers that a township community on the other side is unaware that they're sitting on a valuable diamond treasure, she is determined to secure the land and riches and will let nothing stand in her way.

Desperate to unearth the diamonds, she is as quick to put bodies in the ground when people stand in her way.

The show premiered on January 29 to much fanfare.

People could not be more excited to see Dlathu in action.

Thank God Sindi Dlathu gave Thandaza a rest, look at her dominating that screen on #TheRiver1Magic. Her screen presence is chilling! #TheRiver pic.twitter.com/3cudBw8u1K — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) January 29, 2018

Finally got to watch #TheRiver #TheRiver1Magic and Sindi Dlathu guys.👏👏. Definitely not a one trick pony. Her presence.......!!! — BokangMolema (@BokangMolema) February 1, 2018

I just caught up on the first episode of #THERIVER 🔥👏🏾



OMG



👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾



SINDI DLATHU 👸🏾🙌🏾



All hail!!!! — Shalima mkongi (@ShalimaMkongi) February 4, 2018

You can watch the first episode here:

Thank you for your talent Sindi. We're crushing on you this Wednesday.