    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/02/2018 14:42 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    We're Here For Sindi Dlathu's Slayage – She's Our Crush This Wednesday

    Qhubeka!

    SindiDlathu/Instagram
    Sindi Dlathu.

    Forget everything you thought you knew about Sindi Dlathu's talent, based on her character on "Muvhango" – thanks to her new role, we've not only met a whole new Sindi, we've also fallen in love with her talent all over again.

    After 20 years on the SABC2 soap, Dlathu joined 1Magic's drama series "The River" as Lindiwe Dlamini, a ruthless matriarch and mining magnate.

    When she discovers that a township community on the other side is unaware that they're sitting on a valuable diamond treasure, she is determined to secure the land and riches and will let nothing stand in her way.

    Desperate to unearth the diamonds, she is as quick to put bodies in the ground when people stand in her way.

    The show premiered on January 29 to much fanfare.

    People could not be more excited to see Dlathu in action.

    You can watch the first episode here:

    Thank you for your talent Sindi. We're crushing on you this Wednesday.

