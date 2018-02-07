What To Expect At Design Indaba 2018

Thirty speakers from six continents and more than 20 countries are about to descend on the Mother City for the 23rd edition of the annual Design Indaba conference, one of the design world's most important and anticipated events.

Architects, set designers, poets, fashion workers and inventors are among those who make the Indaba a veritable inspiration machine, bringing together the best from around the world to change the future of the business.

Here is a guide to some of the big events, must-see acts, speakers and emerging designers that you have to see when you're in town:

Super-amazing graduates

Ten young graduates from around the globe will present projects that speak to the water crisis, the power of sound, social entrepreneurship and so much more. It's been one of my personal highlights from the past few conferences, because it gives a really clear sense of what to expect from the future of the creative arts. Check out the list of graduates – you'll be hard-pressed not to be moved by the whole lineup.

Nigerian-American craftsman Ini Archibong's work is characterised by a deep interest in craftsmanship and integrity to his chosen material. His work draws from architecture, environmental and product design, as well as lifelong passions for mathematics, philosophy and world religions.

Brand-new performance works

Every year the Indaba commissions some of the country's most cutting-edge performers to create something new, which they premiere at the annual Nightscape Festival – a parallel event. Over two nights, expect to be wowed by acts like Zaki Ibrahim, Darkie Fiction, Petite Noir, and Guy Buttery. Always a good vibe.

The conference of all conferences

This year's main conference lineup is better than ever, featuring superstars like architects Thomas Heatherwick and Alejandra Aravena, industrial designer and creative whizz Tom Dixon, U.S. "illustrator in chief" Edel Rodriguez and even poet Lebo Mashile. There's just so much to see, so just try not to lose your seat.

Emerging creatives 2018

Want to know who to watch for the coming years? This exhibition of up-and-coming creatives is the only one you're going to need to stay informed, and up-to-date.

Most Beautiful Object in South Africa

The most anticipated event of every Design Indaba is the announcement of the annual Most Beautiful Object in South Africa (MBOISA) award. Winners have included some of SA's biggest design stars, like Laduma Ngxokolo and Gavin Rajah. Who will win this year?