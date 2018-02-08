After That #UyangthandaNa Episode, We're All Worried About Lebo's Boyfriend

The latest episode of dating reality show, "Uyangthanda Na?", was more awkward than it was entertaining -- thanks to Malebo and Lazarus.

Tonight on #Uyangthandana raw sauce! No catch up..! See what I did there! Please do tune in at 8pm on @Mzansimagic #PAP pic.twitter.com/PV378rhupA — Thomas Gumede (@ThomasGumede) February 7, 2018

Both hailing from the Polokwane area, the duo emerged out of the show as a couple.

And that's why it was awkward.

Lazarus, who was the Pursuer, said in his introduction that he's had feelings for Malebo but was always scared to let her know -- and preferred to rather tell her on national TV.

When Malebo arrived, she let presenter, Moshe Ndiki know that she was in fact, in a relationship but depending on who the suitor was, she would be willing to change her mind because her relationship was not going well.

When asked the question, Uyangthanda Na? (Do you love me), Malebo said yes leaving many shook.

But she had plans to sort the "situation" out.

Many on social media could not help but feel sorry for her boyfriend whom she was planning to break things off with because, well, wouldn't you?

She just reshuffled boyfriends like she is Zuma !! Boom out of nowhere, the guy is dumped #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/wfFBNykCcU — NightKing (@SandileKhumaloH) February 7, 2018

So Lebo just dumped her boyfriend on national TV?

#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/tLL8iwaPfJ — RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) February 7, 2018

Could someone explain what happened here for 10 marks #UyangthandaNa ... pic.twitter.com/NblVjJSqiE — Lerato Mpila (@Mpila89) February 7, 2018

And there were those who just worried about themselves.

Eish,my pedi people,we gonna lose streetcred after tis episode #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/AtaDOqg9bV — I know a guy (@TerryVitamin) February 7, 2018

Some felt, however, that Malebo only played along to get rid of the cameras.