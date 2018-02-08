DA Threatens Court Action If Ramaphosa Gives Zuma Immunity

The DA has threatened court action, should ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa strike a deal with President Jacob Zuma that would see him or his family being granted immunity from criminal charges.

Ramaphosa and Zuma have been in negotiations since Tuesday over Zuma's exit as head of state.

Regarding any proposed offer of immunity, the DA's federal executive chair James Selfe said: "To do so would be the most corrupt act imaginable and would demolish a cornerstone of our democracy, the rule of law... Should Ramaphosa choose to offer or purport to grant Zuma immunity from prosecution, the DA will not hesitate to go to court."

"We cannot condone or allow Zuma to escape accountability for breaking his oath of office and putting his friends and family above the best interests of the people of South Africa. It is incomprehensible that immunity would even be considered, given the devastating impact Zuma's presidency has had on the country. It also shows that the ANC under Ramaphosa is the very same ANC it was under Zuma."

Zuma is facing another motion of no confidence in Parliament later this month. Because of the current negotiations, the annual state of the nation address – which is delivered by the president – was postponed. Now opposition parties are pushing for the no-confidence vote to take place as early as next week.