    • NEWS
    09/02/2018 06:21 SAST | Updated 21 minutes ago

    De Lille Wants Urgent Interdict To Stop The DA From Influencing Councillors Votes In No Confidence Vote Against Her

    But the DA says it has not issued an instruction to its councillors that they should vote against De Lille.

    Sowetan via Getty Images
    LANGA, SOUTH AFRICA JANUARY 14: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille gestures during a service to pray for her at World Harvest Ministries on January 14, 2018 in Langa, South Africa. De Lille received a hero's welcome as the DA federal executive met elsewhere in Cape Town to discuss her future. (Photo by Esa Alexander/ Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has launched an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court, hoping to ensure that DA caucus members of the city council can vote with their consciences in the upcoming motion of no confidence vote against her, according to News24.

    De Lille is embroiled in a bitter battle with her party which wants to see her removed as city mayor. The DA's federal executive reportedly authorised a motion of no confidence against her in the council, scheduled for February 15.

    Recently, the DA laid charges of corruption against her after a businessman alleged that she had tried to solicit a bribe for him in exchange for a contract. According to TimesLive, De Lille called this a desperate move by the DA to have her removed, and said the charges were "a blatant attempt to attack me publicly and undermine the party's process"

    Allegations of maladministration saw De Lille suspended from the party in December, according to the Mail & Guardian.

    According to News24, De Lille now wants to prevent the DA leadership from influencing how DA caucus members vote. She said on Thursday that she wanted the vote done by secret ballot and she wanted to interdict the DA's national and provincial leaders from instructing councillors on how to vote.

    She reportedly said she wanted the motion to go ahead "considering that I have not been treated fairly by the DA throughout this process".

    She said the chairperson of the DA, James Selfe, thought that according to the party's constitution, party members were bound by its decision to support the motion of no confidence.

    "The members of the caucus should also be free to exercise their right to choose how they want to vote. This court application seeks to empower all members of the caucus to claim their rights enshrined in the constitution," she reportedly said.

    De Lille said the issues here were similar to a recent case where the UDM and others wanted the Constitutional Court to rule that ANC MPs should be allowed to vote with their consciences in a motion of no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma.

    But the DA hit back, saying the DA was a party that "respects and upholds the Constitution" and had not instructed its councillors to vote in a particular vote.

    "In so far as the secret ballot is concerned, this is a decision to be taken by the council and not the DA. Their voting is done either by a show of hands, electronic voting or any other method decided by the council. Therefore, the mayor's 'urgent' application is puzzling at best and vexatious at worst," Selfe said.

    MORE:DAJames SelfeMotion of no confidenceNewsPatricia de Lilleurgent interdictvote of no confidence