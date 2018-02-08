Former Top Cop To Appear In Court On Corruption Charges

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is due in court on Thursday on fraud and corruption charges, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported. Phahlane's wife, Brigadier Beauty Phahlane, and car dealer Durand Snyman, are also due in court.

Phahlane allegedly accepted bribes in order to secure tenders for police suppliers. It is alleged that Phahlane and his wife received cars from Snyman in exchange for securing tenders for forensic equipment suppliers, which Phahlane claims were sponsored vehicles.

BREAKING: this is part of the charge sheet against #KhomotsoPhahlane, his wife and businessman Durand Snyman

They stand accused of corruption, fraud - related to allegedly illegal car "benefits" received by fmr acting National Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/ReOmAi7pg6 — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 8, 2018

These are the car "benefits" that the state alleges were part of corrupt relationship between #KhomotsoPhahlane and Durand Snyman.

Phahlane has reportedly said cars he received were part of a sponsorship. pic.twitter.com/i8vUaEmwOG — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 8, 2018

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reportedly uncovered the suspicious payments. The three accused will hand themselves over to Ipid to be charged first before appearing in court, according to EWN.

According to News24, they will then appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.

Questions have reportedly circled for over a year about how Phahlane could afford his multimillion-rand home. Seven properties connected to the forensic equipment supplier, Keith Keating and Phahlane were reportedly raided by Ipid and the Hawks last year.

Keating's company, Forensic Data Analyst (FDA) received R5-billion in police contracts since 2010, News 24 reported.

The vehicles were reportedly purchased from Snyman under a false name, John Doe. Keating then allegedly put cash into Snyman's account.

The charges against Phahlane include money laundering, according to eNCA.

BREAKING: Fmr National Police Commissioner #KhomotsoPhahlane, his wife and a businessman will be handing themselves over to authorities in the morning - to face corruption and money laundering charges in the Speciliased Commercial Crimes Court. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 7, 2018