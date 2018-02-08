All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    NEWS
    08/02/2018 11:17 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    LISTEN: Leaked Paul Mashatile Recording On Zuma's Fate

    The ANC would have recalled Zuma on Wednesday if he didn't agree to resign, ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashtaile is heard saying.

    GULSHAN KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
    African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General Paul Mashatile listens during the closing ceremony on the final day of the 54th ANC conference at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

    ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile confirmed in a leaked recording circulated on Wednesday that the ANC would have recalled President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday night, if he had not agreed to resign.

    Listen below or read more here.

