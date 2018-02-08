LISTEN: Leaked Paul Mashatile Recording On Zuma's Fate

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile confirmed in a leaked recording circulated on Wednesday that the ANC would have recalled President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday night, if he had not agreed to resign.
