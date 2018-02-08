Phahlane, His Wife and Car Dealer Appear In Court For Corruption

Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his wife Beauty Phahlane and car dealer Durand Snyman appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria this morning after handing themselves to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

The Phahlanes and Snyman were all given R10 000 bail and the case was postponed until March 12. The three were charged with corruption.

IPID has alleged that Snyman gave the Phahlanes vehicles which were paid for by a police contractor who received billions in forensic contracts.

Snyman said he sponsored the cars, but IPID has said they can prove this was not the case.

Phahlane has been facing allegations of corruption by the IPID for over a year with questions on how he could afford a multi-million rand home.

Recently the allegations have escalated with IPID including in their investigation police supplier Keith Keating and his company Forensic Data Analysts (FDA).

In December a joint operation between the Hawks and IPID saw seven properties connected to Keating and Phahlane raided.

It was revealed last year that Keating's company FDA had allegedly received R5bn in SAPS contracts since 2010.

IPID believes Keating had paid for vehicles for Phahlane, his wife and sister facilitated through Snyman.

The vehicles were allegedly purchased under a fake name, John Doe, and that Keating allegedly paid for them by putting money into Snyman's account.

Keating had a contract for the supply and maintenance of Rolfin lights, for the police allegedly said to be worth R1bn.

The properties searched included Phahlane's home in Sable Hills, Keating's FDA offices and home.

Phahlane, Snyman and Keating have denied the allegations against them.

