R200K For Each Life Esidimeni Family

Johannesburg – The State and claimants in the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings have reached an agreement on damages in some of the claims by the families who lost loved ones during the transfer of mental health patients to a number of unlicensed NGOs.

Legal arguments in the arbitration hearings were due to start on Thursday morning before the agreements were announced.

Advocate Adila Hassim, appearing on behalf of Section 27, announced an agreement between the social justice organisation and the State.

Section 27 was representing the families of 74 people who died during and after the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to a number of unlicensed NGOs.

Hassim said the State had agreed to a R20,000 claim per family for funeral expenses, and R180,000 for emotional shock and psychological injury, and counselling services.

Hassim said no agreement had been reached on constitutional damages and that argument for "appropriate relief" would still be made.

News24