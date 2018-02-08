Swankie Mafoko Is Coming For Everything And Aint No Stopping Her

Actress Swankie Mafoko says she believes there's a need to address challenged faced by black women in the TV and film industry.

Well-known for her character in the SABC2 telenovela, "Keeping Score" Mafoko spoke to HuffPost at the recent media launch of SABC1's new programming for the season ahead.

She said she feels strongly that so-called couch casting places women at a disadvantage.

"Although society is starting to warm up to the idea that black women are rising and there's no stopping them, a lot still needs to be done as far as addressing issues that affect their success in the industry. Often you watch highly talented and highly qualified people not being cast because they are not with the "right people" which is disheartening," she said.

She said the #MenAreTrash campaign gave her hope.

"It made me so glad to see patriarchy being called out. We have lived for years where tradition and what we perceived to be culture, defended a lot what men got away with but not anymore. However, it should not just end there. We need to, going forward, ensure as a people that the generation of men that will come after us, is not trash. That change starts with us realising what makes (some) men trash and calling it out," Mafoko said.

Speaking of her role on SABC1's comedy series, "Single Galz", Mafoko said although she never thought she'd like comedy, she found herself enjoying it.

"I'm excited for people to experience Ivy-Ella, the character I play. She's different, a millennial South African and just the perfect example of what life looks like for a black woman raised in a white community. Can't really say too much about her, but she's interesting," Mafoko said.

The show airs every Monday at 7.30pm.

The future?

"I have booked my gig for the rest of the year -- it's a telenovela on Mzansi Magic's new channel, Moja Love [Channel 157] and it premieres in less than a week and a half. I'm excited about that. I'm graduating with my Honours in Arts and Dramatic Arts from Wits this year. So the future looks really bright," she said.