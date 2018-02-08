Top 10 Pet Names South Africans Give Their Cars

The top pet name South Africans like to give their cars? Gugulami, AKA "My Precious".
This was revealed in a recent month-long poll by Autotrader, in which South African drivers indicated names they like to whisper to their four-wheeled friends.
"Some of the poll results are sweet, some are laugh-out-loud and others are a little wicked," said Angelique Lynch, Autotrader's marketing director.
With a nod to the actresses and cricket stars, here is the top 10 list of the most flavourful nicknames:
1. Gugulami, or My Precious
My tesoroooo my #precious #celebrity #cumpleaños #yoséloquetegusta #evoque #rangerover #car #coche #nuevo #blindlove pic.twitter.com/81owEddVV6— Juan Camus (@juancamus) March 5, 2014
2. Passion Wagon
3. Sponono, AKA Sweetheart
4. Thembalamahumusha, AKA Top Dog
5. Priyanka Chopra
She DRIVES me crazy :D#PriyankaChopra #Beauty #Queen #Awesome #Car http://t.co/9rYMDtxvEz— H. (@whohitesh) March 28, 2014
6. Love Machine
7. Victoria's Secret
8. Virat Kohli
#mycar #supporting RCB although I m a Mumbaikar @imVkohli @sidmallya #rcb #virat pic.twitter.com/IqxCyIpG3V— Jasmeet kaur saini (@virectioner5) May 6, 2014
9. Side Pocket
For the love of #OpelCorsaUtility aka #SidePocket . pic.twitter.com/zX3BnowLeb— Tsepang Mahao (@Teemahao) September 10, 2014
10. Dove
#OCdoves https://t.co/P7s7AvDMf4 #dove #doves #car #racecar #whitedoves #wedding #orangecounty #newportbeach pic.twitter.com/Jl9dLrntb8— OCdoves (@ocdoves) March 18, 2016
Pokolina, Red Devil and First Lady were some of the other names respondents gave, Lynch said.
"The least popular were Love Bug, Love Bucket and Humple."
"The poll shows us just how much South Africans have a love affair with their cars."