WATCH: 'Johnny Just Come' Trailer Is Funny AF

Renowned musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka says she hopes her new movie will teach Africans the importance of laughter.

The film, "Johnny Just Come" is a pan-African comedy that features South African and Nigerian actors.

It is directed by Elvis Chucks and will premiere in cinemas on March 16.



Speaking to TshisaLive, Chaka Chaka said when the film's producers approached her – at the BET Awards in Los Angeles – she jumped at the opportunity.

"I asked them to send me a script so that I could see if it resonated with me. I accepted the opportunity because with so much negativity in Africa – murder, war, famine and death – it is important that we learn to laugh," she told the publication.