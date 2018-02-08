How To Lose A President In 10 Days

Brace yourself. It is going to take a few more days for President Jacob Zuma's exit to be completed. Here's what we know about where things are.
TEN MORE DAYS
President Jacob Zuma is only likely to leave in about 10 days' time. This is because a final deal on his exit will be ratified or presented to the ANC national executive committee when it meets on February 17. Caution: if the limbo period becomes too politically taxing, his exit may be brought forward.
NEGOTIATING PRIVILEGES
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more
It's about the money, honey. Zuma's exit team is negotiating the best possible financial outcome for him. As an outgoing president, he is entitled to his salary for life as well as a pension. At 75 years old, he is already entitled to a pension. But the president has huge costs: he has many dependent wives with children who are still of schoolgoing age. In addition, he has several children out of wedlock, for whom he is required to pay maintenance.
ORANGE IS NOT THE NEW BLACK
A prosecution is a huge fear for Zuma. He spent 10 years in jail, and strategists close to the negotiations say this topic comes up often.
A revitalised and muscular civil National Prosecuting Authority would be unable to prosecute the Gupta family and their enablers without closing in on Zuma.
In addition, he still faces charges related to the 783 counts and 18 charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering arising from the arms deal, which are back on the prosecutorial agenda.
Ramaphosa cannot, if he supports an independent NPA, grant such a deal, and this makes this the biggest sticking point to a Zexit.
WHO WILL PAY MICHAEL HULLEY?
Hulley is the president's long-standing lawyer and is likely to continue representing him. Zuma wants guarantees that his legal bills will be funded by the state. This should not be a problem, says Zuma.
ETHNIC MOBILISATION
The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal base is unhappy at its perceived marginalisation. While the party brings the highest number of members to the ANC, it does not have a representative on the party's powerful set of top six leaders.
In addition, it is being run by an interim leadership after a High Court ruling that its previous provincial leadership had been illegally elected.
Zuma is still the most popular leader in rural areas, and there is a growing view that he is being "lynched" by an urban mob, said a member of the ANC top six – who added that the president's popularity in rural areas is underestimated in urban centres.
Ethnic mobilisation in KwaZulu-Natal is a real factor, say Ramaphosa aides, and he has to do everything he can to assuage fears.