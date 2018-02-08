Zexit: Ramaphosa To Brief ANC Caucus

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday morning address the ANC's parliamentary caucus in Cape Town to bring it up to speed on the protracted negotiations with President Jacob Zuma.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 in the Old Assembly Chamber at Parliament and — according to the agenda by Jackson Mthembu, the party's chief whip — Ramaphosa's address is the first item to be discussed.

Speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Thandi Modise, are also expected to brief the caucus on the decision to postpone the state of the nation address that was supposed to have been delivered by Zuma on Thursday.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions between Ramaphosa and Zuma say the ANC leader remains wary to remove Zuma through a vote of no confidence, an impeachment or a recall by the party and believe the best way to do so is by negotiating an exit that is acceptable to all formations in the governing party. Zuma, however, is adamant that he wants certain conditions met, including certain post-retirement benefits.

Rampahosa has been locked in continuing discussions with Zuma since Tuesday during which they have been discussing the terms of the embattled president's exit. According to a statement by Ramaphosa on Wednesday, the pair's discussion has been "constructive" and a basis for a "speedy resolution" has been laid.

South Africans are waiting with bated breath to see how Ramaphosa manages to eject Zuma from the presidency. A delegation from the ANC's leadership was seemingly rebuffed by the president on Sunday night after which a special meeting of the party's executive committee was scheduled, but later postponed. It is believed the matter of Zuma's future would have been forced at that meeting.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday night called on South Africans to take to the streets and protest if Zuma does not leave.