Zuma No-Confidence Vote Could Happen As Early As Next Week

The parliamentary proceeding for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma could be moved up as early as Tuesday next week.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, after consultation with EFF leadership, called on National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to schedule an urgent sitting of Parliament on February 13 for the motion of no confidence in Zuma to be debated and voted on.

In a press statement on Thursday, Maimane said the EFF will send a letter to Mbete's office requesting a change of date.

Mbete had previously scheduled the vote to take place on February 22, when the EFF first requested that the motion take place.

It looks like we have to go to the streets because those with power don't know how to exercise it, no one can defeat the power of the masses. The postponement of SONA is a declaration of a crises, the masses must take over now and reclaim their country from @MYANC cowards. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 7, 2018

"South Africa cannot continue to be held in limbo while Cyril Ramaphosa and [Zuma], and their respective factions, continue to fight over the terms of Zuma's exit. We need a swift resolution to this impasse as soon as possible," Maimane said.

"As public servants, it is our duty to place the best interests of the country before party-political interests. While Ramaphosa and Zuma fight over the presidency, corruption continues and people remain without hope for any immediate improvement in their daily lives."

News24 reported that opposition parties are planning a national shutdown to protest against the long drawn-out process leading to Zuma's resignation.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reportedly told News24 that the party would announce details of a planned national shutdown later on Thursday. Other opposition parties like the United Democratic Movement are also reportedly joining the protest.